Ohio hospital to end labor and delivery services

Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital will close its obstetrics department and end labor and delivery services effective Sept.18.

Expecting mothers can continue to work with a Community Memorial physician and then deliver at another medical facility, according to a July 28 press release.

Community Memorial Hospital CEO Roy Davis said that it was a very difficult decision.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic response, years of declining births and the struggle to recruit staff, have led to an unsustainable financial position for the hospital," Mr. Davis said.

Affected staff members will be offered other positions within the system, and there will be no layoffs, according to the press release.