Ascension Genesys Hospital to end inpatient pediatric care

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based Ascension Genesys Hospital said it will no longer offer inpatient pediatric care after September, WNEM, a CBS affiliate, reported Aug. 2.

The hospital's decision was made based on a decline in pediatric inpatient care numbers, difficulty providing different types and levels of treatment, and close proximity with other facilities offering the same care in the area.

"We will be working with impacted associates to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to other positions and sites of care across Ascension Genesys," the hospital told the publication. "Ascension Genesys is committed to caring for our Mid-Michigan communities as we continually evaluate and explore strategic options for most effectively fulfilling our Mission of caring for all with special attention to those most vulnerable."

Pediatric emergency care services will still be available. The closure will not affect the hospital's birthing center or obstetric care services.