Advocate Aurora Health hospital to cut OB services, add behavioral health

Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital is cutting labor and delivery services and investing $20 million in an inpatient behavioral health unit.

The labor and delivery services will transition from South Suburban to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to an internal memo shared with Becker's on June 22. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.

The labor and delivery unit will close Aug. 1. Prenatal and outpatient maternal care will remain at the campus, and there will be an OB-GYN RN for emergencies.

Construction on the inpatient behavioral health unit would begin later this year, pending state approval, according to the memo. It is expected to open in 2023, and inpatient behavioral health services from Christ will transition to South Suburban.