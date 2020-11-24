7 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Seven hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Nov. 16:

1. Orlando Health breaks ground on $341M orthopedic complex

Orlando (Fla.) Health broke ground on its $341 million orthopedic complex, which will include a specialty hospital, medical pavilion and parking garage.

2. UPMC opening specialty care campus in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a surgery center and multispecialty clinic in West Mifflin, Pa., Dec. 1.

3. Intermountain to break ground on children's hospital Nov. 19

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will break ground on its second children's hospital Nov. 19, according to a company news release.

4. Texas city gets its first hospital

Methodist Midlothian (Texas) Medical Center opened to patients, becoming the 12th hospital owned or affiliated with Dallas-based Methodist Health System. The facility is also the first hospital in Midlothian.

5. Baptist Health breaks ground on Lexington hospital

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) broke ground Nov. 17 on its new medical campus and hospital, according to a company news release.

6. 'Time to write the next chapter': Sentara to build 110-bed North Carolina replacement hospital

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare plans to build a hospital in Elizabeth City, N.C., to replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

7. Orlando Health plans 134-bed hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health has won approval from the city of Lake Mary, Fla., to build a six-story, 134-bed hospital.

More articles on capital projects:

Renown to invest $469M in renovations, expansions

MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances

TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.