UPMC opening specialty care campus in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a surgery center and multispecialty clinic in West Mifflin, Pa., Dec. 1.

The 46,000-square-foot clinic will offer more than 20 outpatient services, including heart and vascular care, diagnostic imaging and pediatric urgent care.

The UPMC Outpatient Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"An established goal in serving our communities is to make it as easy as possible for patients to obtain the high-quality care and services they need close to home, conveniently and efficiently," said Mark O’Hern, president of UPMC East and UPMC McKeesport.

