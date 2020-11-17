'Time to write the next chapter': Sentara to build 110-bed North Carolina replacement hospital

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare plans to build a hospital in Elizabeth City, N.C., to replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Pending approval from the North Carolina Department of Health, Sentara will build a 110-bed hospital and two medical office buildings that will house oncology and other outpatient services.

The campus will be built on a 135-acre site that Sentara bought in 2017.

"We need to replace the current hospital with a modern one built for the future of healthcare in northeastern North Carolina," said Phillip Jackson, MD, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. "We have invested heavily in the facility and services, but it is time to write the next chapter in the hospital’s proud history of service to this community."

