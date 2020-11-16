Renown to invest $469M in renovations, expansions

Renown Health plans to invest $469 million into renovations and expansions, the Reno, Nev.-based system said Nov. 12.

Included in the project are improvements to help alleviate capacity constraints and replace aging facilities.

Specifically, at its Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, plans call for upgrading its lobby, operating room enhancements and building a new ambulatory center.

Renown also said it will expand its neonatal intensive care unit and add a new inpatient floor to boost bed capacity at its children's hospital in Reno.

At its Regional Medical Center in Reno, Renown plans to add a new surgical trauma ICU, renovate several floors and add new technology.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring of 2021.

