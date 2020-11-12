MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances

MU Health Care's plan to invest $232 million to build a new children's hospital in Columbia, Mo., secured a key approval this week, according to ABC 17.

An advisory committee to the University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved a plan Nov. 10. It now will head to the full board of curators for a vote on Nov. 19.

If approved, MU Health Care Children's Hospital would be seven stories, span 323,4000 square feet and have 142 patient beds. It would also house a children's cancer center, intensive care unit and labor and delivery suites.

Construction is slated to end in summer of 2024.

MU Health Care is in Columbia.

