Banner Health opens 124-bed hospital

Phoenix-based Banner Health opened its 124-bed hospital in Chandler, Ariz., to patients Nov. 2, according to AZ Big Media.

The Banner Ocotillo Medical Center is a four-story, 240,000-square-foot hospital offering several inpatient and outpatient services, including emergency care, intensive care, cardiac care and imaging, surgical and women's services.

"We are so excited to open this beautiful new hospital to serve Chandler and surrounding communities," Laura Robertson, Banner Ocotillo Medical Center CEO, told AZ Big Media. "I'm proud and honored to be leading and working alongside an experienced, patient-centered team of health professionals, many of whom live in Chandler and are now able to work here, too."

More articles on capital projects:

Massachusetts hospital to remain closed for 1 year to repair flood damage

Infirmary Health urges Alabama officials to block rival's proposed expansion

Judge dismisses legal challenge of New York hospital's $480M expansion

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.