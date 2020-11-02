Baptist Health Care breaks ground on $615M campus

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care broke ground last week on its new $615 million healthcare campus.

The new campus in Pensacola will span 57 acres and house its new flagship hospital and a multispecialty center

The 602,000-square-foot hospital will be 10 floors and have 264 beds. The 178,000 square-foot multispecialty center will be six stories, house 162 beds and offer services such as oncology, infusion, women's health and outpatient imaging.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.



"This new health campus will serve our region now and for generations to come. When Baptist Hospital opened, it was considered a beacon of modern healthcare," said Baptist Health Care President and CEO Mark Faulkner. "Think how far we’ve evolved since then. Our founders' bold vision led to generations of quality care for our community. This transformational project will allow us to continue providing patient-centered care in a setting that offers the opportunity to evolve and adapt as the needs of our community change for generations to come."

More articles on capital projects:

13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Advocate Aurora plans hospital in Fond du Lac

6 health systems opening hospitals



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.