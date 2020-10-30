13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Thirteen hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. Penn State Children's Hospital completes $148M expansion

Penn State Children's Hospital completed its $148 million expansion project, the Hershey, Pa.-based organization said Oct. 28.

2. Advocate Aurora plans hospital in Fond du Lac

Advocate Aurora Health plans to build an inpatient hospital at its existing health center in Fond du Lac, Wis.

3. Pennsylvania hospital starts $327M expansion

Construction on a $327 million campus modernization is underway at Media, Pa.-based Riddle Hospital.

4. Indiana hospital opens to patients

Northwest Health-La Porte, a $125 million hospital in Indiana, opened to patients Oct. 24.

5. Kaiser Permanente to build medical center in Maryland

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States plans to build a new medical center in Silver Spring, Md., the health system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

6. Newark Beth Israel breaks ground on $100M renovation

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center broke ground Oct. 20 on its $100 million renovation project.

7. RiverView Health to open $51M hospital Oct. 25

Crookston, Minn.-based RiverView Health said it plans to open its new hospital in Crookston Oct. 25.

8. Northwell unveils $500M investment into South Shore University Hospital

Northwell Health will invest more than $500 million to transform Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system said Oct. 20.

9. Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to open Pennsylvania hospital in 2022

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network said it plans to open a hospital in Dickson City, Pa., in the summer of 2022.

10. Novant wins approval to build medical campus in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health secured approval to build a medical campus near UNC Charlotte.

11. Scripps opens outpatient center with 93 exam rooms

San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health opened a one-stop outpatient health center Oct. 19 in Oceanside, Calif.

12. Novant Health opens 2nd medical clinic in partnership with Michael Jordan

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health opened its second primary and preventive care clinic in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner and retired six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

13. New Hanover Regional plans $210M hospital

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., plans to build a $210 million hospital.

