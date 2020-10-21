Lehigh Valley Health Network plans to open Pennsylvania hospital in 2022

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network said it plans to open a hospital in Dickson City, Pa., in the summer of 2022, according to The Morning Call.

The facility will have a 100,578-square-foot hospital specializing in orthopedics, an 18-bay emergency department, 24 inpatient beds and seven operating rooms.

Construction started in January 2019. The facility is expected to bring 266 jobs to the market.

