Penn State Children's Hospital completes $148M expansion

Penn State Children's Hospital completed its $148 million expansion project, the Hershey, Pa.-based organization said Oct. 28.

The 126,000-square-foot vertical expansion adds three floors to the existing hospital. The new floors house a women and babies center, a 56-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a special unit created for improving brain development in premature babies.

Construction on the expansion began in spring 2018.

"Over the last 50 years, our pioneering leaders and highly skilled teams have continually enhanced the quality of pediatric care," said Deborah Berini, president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "Today, we celebrate our tremendous growth and look forward to many more years of improving the health of our youngest patients and their families."

More articles on capital projects:

Massachusetts hospital to remain closed for 1 year to repair flood damage

Judge dismisses legal challenge of New York hospital's $480M expansion

Pennsylvania hospital starts $327M expansion



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.