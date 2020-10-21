Massachusetts hospital needs a year to repair flooding damage, Steward says

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital will need at least a year to repair damage incurred from a flood this summer, the hospital's owner confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital's owner, Dallas-based Steward Health Care, said the facility was inspected by architects, engineers, electricians and other professionals who helped determine a timeline for repairs.

Steward told Becker's that the inspection revealed "all of the mechanical equipment at Norwood Hospital is unfit for patient care," and that a "total replacement is required."

As a result, it will take at least 12 months to restore key infrastructure and bring back services.

Hospital officials said the repairs will focus first on the hospital's emergency department.

About 150 patients were evacuated from the hospital June 28 after water rose rapidly in the parking lot and reached as high as 4 feet in the hospital's basement, knocking out the electricity.

The hospital announced plans to temporarily close June 29 and is still closed.

