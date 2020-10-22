RiverView Health to open $51M hospital Oct. 25

Crookston, Minn.-based RiverView Health said it plans to open its new hospital in Crookston Oct. 25.

The hospital is an 80,000-square-foot, two-story building that will replace the existing hospital and clinic. It will house an inpatient unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms and four family suites. It also will contain 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms and four consultation rooms.

The project cost about $51 million, the health system said.

More articles on capital projects:

Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor

15 hospital building projects costing $1B or more

5 hospitals buying land for expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.