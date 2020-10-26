Pennsylvania hospital starts $327M expansion

Construction on a $327 million campus modernization is underway at Media, Pa.-based Riddle Hospital.

The modernization project includes building a new patient pavilion and renovating existing care space.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase is constructing a 230,000-square-foot, five-story patient pavilion.

The pavilion will contain 76 private patient rooms, 10 operating rooms and three procedure rooms. It will also house the relocated Riddle Birthplace, which will have five labor and delivery suites, 16 postpartum rooms and a neonatal intensive care unit. The facility will also offer imaging and lab services.



The pavilion is slated to open in 2023.

The second phase, expected to be complete in summer of 2024, includes renovating the hospital's intensive care unit. The renovation will ensure the ICU has all private rooms and advanced technology.

