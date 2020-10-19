New Hanover Regional plans $210M hospital

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. plans to build a $210 million hospital, according to the Wilmington Business Journal.

The new community hospital would have 66 acute care beds, including 58 medical/surgical beds and eight intensive care unit beds. It would also contain eight operating rooms and six observation beds for short-term use.

The new facility would be located near the New Hanover County-Pender County line in North Carolina.

Pending approval from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the facility is slated to open in October 2024.

