Indiana hospital opens to patients

Northwest Health-La Porte, a $125 million hospital in Indiana, opened to patients Oct. 24.

The facility is four stories and spans 200,000 square feet. It replaces the aging La Porte hospital.

The old La Porte hospital will continue to house four departments until a new outpatient building is completed in September 2021. The medical office building will house physician offices, an infusion center, sleep lab and wound care center.

