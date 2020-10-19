Novant Health opens 2nd medical clinic in partnership with Michael Jordan

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health has opened its second primary and preventive care clinic in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner and retired six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

The second Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic is in northern Charlotte. The first location opened last year in west Charlotte.

The clinics offer primary care, behavioral health and social support services. The goal of the clinics are to address health equity gaps.

The new clinic is 6,800 square feet with 12 patient exam rooms, X-ray equipment and space for physical therapy.

The clinics were made possible by a $7 million gift from Mr. Jordan.

More articles on capital projects:

Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor

15 hospital building projects costing $1B or more

5 hospitals buying land for expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.