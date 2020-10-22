Newark Beth Israel breaks ground on $100M renovation

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center broke ground Oct. 20 on its $100 million renovation project.

The renovation includes a new main lobby, adding 4,000-square-feet to its emergency department and building new heart failure treatment facilities. Its intensive care unit and maternity unit also will be renovated.

"We are an anchor institution in Newark that is providing world-class care to the residents of the South Ward, the greater Newark area and beyond. It is important that our appearance reflect our commitment to the communities we serve," said Darrell Terry Sr., medical center president and CEO.

