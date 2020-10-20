Scripps opens outpatient center with 93 exam rooms

San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health this week opened a one-stop outpatient health center in Oceanside, Calif.

Scripps Medical Center Jefferson is a three-story, 85,915-square-foot building with 93 exam rooms, 12 procedure rooms, 12 cancer treatment bays, four operating rooms and two gastroenterology suites.



The facility, opened Oct. 19, offers a range of outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics and pediatrics. It also has an urgent care facility and imaging services.

"We are excited to open this comprehensive outpatient medical center, which offers a new option to people living in communities throughout the North County region to access high-quality outpatient care in an easily accessible and convenient location," said Richard Walker, MD, president and CEO of Scripps Clinic.

