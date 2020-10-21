Kaiser Permanente to build medical center in Maryland

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States plans to build a medical center in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Media.

The first phase of the project will include building a 130,000-square-foot facility and 542 parking spaces. In the second phase, a 50,000-square-foot northern wing of the facility and a parking garage with 304 spaces will be built.

Kaiser said it plans to open the medical center in 2022. It will sit on a 10.4-acre parcel of land that the system bought in 2019.

