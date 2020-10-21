Northwell unveils $500M investment into South Shore University Hospital

Northwell Health will invest more than $500 million to transform South Shore University Hospital, the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based system said Oct. 20.

Included in the investment is the construction of a $71 million women and infants center and $441 million pavilion.

The center will be two stories, 45,560 square feet and have 29 private rooms. It also will have a 16-bay neonatal intensive care unit. Construction is slated to end in 2022.

A six-story pavilion is expected to house a new lobby, 365 beds, six operating rooms and space for procedure prep and recovery. The expansion will increase the hospital's bed count by 20 percent.

"We are proud of what South Shore University Hospital has become and remain steadfast in our commitment to continue its growth and expansion as Northwell Health’s flagship hospital in Suffolk County," said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO.

