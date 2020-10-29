Advocate Aurora plans hospital in Fond du Lac

Advocate Aurora Health plans to build an inpatient hospital at its existing health center in Fond du Lac, Wis., according to the Fond du Lac Reporter.

The hospital will have 10 inpatient beds and an emergency department. The new facility will offer advanced diagnostics and surgeries that require overnight stays.

The 9,200-square-foot expansion is expected to cost $67 million.

Construction is slated to begin in spring of 2021 and end in 2022.

"It's important for high-quality health care to also be local," Jeff Bard, president of Advocate Aurora Health's North Wisconsin area, told the Reporter. "We recognize that many residents have been traveling for healthcare services and we want to ensure that we have convenient access to healthcare in this community."

Advocate Aurora Health has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

