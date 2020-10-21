Novant wins approval to build medical campus in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health secured approval this week to build a medical campus near UNC Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Charlotte City Council on Oct. 19 unanimously approved Novant's rezoning petition for the 23.6-acre site.

The rezoning allows Novant to build medical offices, clinics, health institutions, surgery centers, emergency rooms or other medical buildings on the land.

Novant Health purchased the land in 2013 for $3.5 million.



A spokesperson for Novant told the Charlotte Observer that the health system does not yet have a plan to share publicly as it is in the early stages of the planning process.

Read the full report here.

