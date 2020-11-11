TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare plans to build a 60-bed hospital in southeast Tucson, according to local news station KGUN.

The Rincon Neighborhood Hospital, slated to open in 2023, will be on the TMC Rincon Health Campus.

The hospital is part of TMC's plan to expand its Rincon Health Campus in three phases. The first phase was the construction of a 44,000-square-foot medical office building with primary care and urgent cares services, which opened in 2017. The second phase is an ambulatory surgery center slated to open late next year. The third phase is the hospital.

"TMC HealthCare began investing in this area 20 years ago when we started providing primary care in the Rita Ranch area," Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare said in a news release. "Over time, we have expanded access to healthcare for communities in Southeast Tucson."

