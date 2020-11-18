Texas city gets its first hospital

Methodist Midlothian (Texas) Medical Center opened to patients this week, becoming the 12th hospital owned or affiliated with Dallas-based Methodist Health System. The facility is also the first hospital in Midlothian.

The hospital is a $175 million, five-story, 200,000-square-foot facility on a 67-acre campus. It will start off with 46 beds, but has the capacity to grow to 80 beds.

Methodist Midlothian offers a range of services, including emergency care, surgeries and labor and delivery.

The campus will expand to include a 45,000-square-foot medical office building.



Methodist said it will create 300 new jobs by the end of its first year in operation.

