Orlando Health breaks ground on $341M orthopedic complex

Orlando (Fla.) Health broke ground this week on its $341 million orthopedic complex, which will include a specialty hospital, medical pavilion and parking garage.

The 370,000-square-foot complex will be housed on its downtown Orlando campus..



The orthopedic hospital will be eight stories, 197,000 square feet and house 75 patient beds, 10 operating suites and space for medical education, according to The Orlando Sentinel.



The six-story, 173,000-square-foot medical pavilion will have an ambulatory care center with 12 operating rooms and a medical office building.

A 1,000-space parking garage will be on the campus as well.

“Orlando Health is thrilled as we take this next step in creating this state-of-the-art orthopedic complex which will allow us to usher in the next generation of orthopedic care," said Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong.

