Baptist Health breaks ground on Lexington hospital

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) broke ground Nov. 17 on its new medical campus and hospital, according to a company news release.

Baptist Health Hamburg will sit on a 129-acre parcel of land in Lexington that the health system bought in 2008.



Plans for the campus, filed in May, show Baptist Health will build a multistory hospital and an outpatient surgery center on the campus, according to local news station WTVQ.

