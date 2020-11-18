Intermountain to break ground on children's hospital Nov. 19

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will break ground on its second children's hospital Nov. 19, according to a company news release.

The hospital in Lehi, Utah, is part of Intermountain's $500 million commitment to improve pediatric care across its network and will be its second primary children's campus in the state.

The hospital will be five stories and have 66 beds and offer emergency, behavioral health and surgical services and intensive care.

Intermountain said it will unveil the name of the new pediatric hospital at the groundbreaking ceremony.

More articles on capital projects:

Renown to invest $469M in renovations, expansions

MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances

TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.