Orlando Health plans 134-bed hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health has won approval from the city of Lake Mary, Fla., to build a six-story, 134-bed hospital, according to The Orlando Business Journal.

The acute care hospital will be built on the campus of an existing freestanding emergency department and a medical office building.

The hospital will offer a range of services, including obstetrics and neonatal intensive care.

