Orlando Health plans 134-bed hospital

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

Orlando (Fla.) Health has won approval from the city of Lake Mary, Fla., to build a six-story, 134-bed hospital, according to The Orlando Business Journal.

The acute care hospital will be built on the campus of an existing freestanding emergency department and a medical office building. 

The hospital will offer a range of services, including obstetrics and neonatal intensive care.

More articles on capital projects: 
Renown to invest $469M in renovations, expansions
MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances
TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers