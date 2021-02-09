7 hospital construction projects costing $500M or more

In the last two months, seven hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $500 million or more.

1. Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.2 billion into the project.

2. Mass General Brigham moves forward with $2B in capital projects

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is moving forward with as much as $2 billion in capital projects in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One of the planned projects includes a $1 billion building at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

3. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

4. New York hospital opens $545M patient pavilion

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has opened its $545 million patient pavilion.

5. Inova plans $1B Alexandria medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System will build a $1 billion medical campus in Alexandria, Va.

6. CHI Franciscan opens $500M replacement hospital in Washington state

CHI Franciscan opened its $500 million, 500,000-square-foot hospital in Silverdale, Wash., that will serve as a replacement facility for St. Michael Medical Center-Bremerton.

7. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center begins $1.6B upgrade

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif., began in December a $1.6 billion upgrade that will include a new inpatient tower.

