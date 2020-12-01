Harbor-UCLA Medical Center begins $1.6B upgrade

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif., has begun a $1.6 billion upgrade that will include a new inpatient tower, according to the Daily Breeze.

The new 468,000-square-foot inpatient tower will have 346 beds, including 36 for patients needing psychiatric care. The inpatient building also will house an emergency department for psychiatric patients, according to the report.

A new 198,000-square outpatient building will allow outpatient clinics across the campus to consolidate into one building.

The hospital will remain open throughout the project.

Read the full Daily Breeze article here.



More articles on capital projects:

Orlando Health breaks ground on $341M orthopedic complex

UPMC opening specialty care campus in West Mifflin

Texas city gets its first hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.