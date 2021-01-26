Mass General Brigham moves forward with $2B in capital projects

Boston-based Mass General Brigham is moving forward with as much as $2 billion in capital projects in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to filings with the Massachusetts Department of Health cited by the Boston Business Journal.

The planned projects, which would take place over the next several years, include a $1 billion building at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a $250 million addition to Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and a $400 million project to open four outpatient centers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, according to the report.

"These projects will enable us to meet the needs of our patients by bringing lower-cost care options to their home and community, making community-hospital investments to accommodate more routine care, and improving access for the most complex cases at one of our flagship hospitals," Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, told the Boston Business Journal. "While the pandemic temporarily postponed our long-standing plans, it also reinforced the need to provide more health care options for our patients."

Read more here.

More articles on capital projects:

UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

Froedtert opens 2 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.