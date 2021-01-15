New York hospital opens $545M patient pavilion
Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has opened its $545 million patient pavilion.
The 752,000-square-foot, eight-story pavilion houses 264-private rooms, a 30-room intensive care unit and an emergency and trauma center with 66 rooms.
Vassar Brothers Medical Center opened the new emergency department and trauma center on Jan. 9 and the remainder of the pavilion on Jan. 11.
Walsh Construction and its joint venture partner Consigli Construction built the pavilion.
