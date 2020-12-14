CHI Franciscan opens $500M replacement hospital in Washington state

CHI Franciscan has opened its $500 million, 500,000-square-foot hospital in Silverdale, Wash., that will serve as a replacement facility for St. Michael Medical Center-Bremerton.

The hospital, St. Michael Medical Center-Silverdale, houses a 56-bay emergency department, 248 beds and a 22-room imaging center. It also has nine operating rooms, 13 procedure rooms and birthing center.

On Dec. 12, 166 patients were moved from the Bremerton hospital to the new facility. The Bremerton hospital ED will remain open with fewer beds until CHI's urgent care center opens next year.

"As we have been reminded during this difficult year, access to high-quality care is essential to building healthier communities. I am extremely grateful for the dedication of our team and support from our community to make opening a brand-new hospital a reality," said Ketul Patel, CEO of CHI Franciscan and division president of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

CHI Franciscan, based in Englewood, Colo., is part of CommonSpirit Health.

