Inova plans $1B Alexandria medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System will build a $1 billion medical campus in Alexandria, Va.

The campus will be anchored by the relocation and expansion of the Inova Alexandria Hospital and employ 2,000 healthcare workers.

Inova said the replacement hospital will provide a larger emergency room and allow for all-private patient rooms and an expansion of patient-centered programs.

The campus also will house a medical office building that will have about 50 physicians. It will sit on a 52-acre parcel that will include residential, commercial, retail and entertainment businesses.

“We are thrilled for the potential to build a new hospital and medical campus, one that would allow us to expand our seamless system of care, increase our services and elevate the facilities in Alexandria and throughout the region for decades to come,” said Inova President and CEO J. Stephen Jones, MD.

