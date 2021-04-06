6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. UHS, Mercy Health planning Michigan inpatient psychiatric hospital

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health plan to jointly build a 60-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital in Michigan, the organizations said March 31.

2. Conway Medical Center gets OK to build $160M hospital

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center secured a key approval March 30 to build a hospital in the state's Carolina Forest area.

3. Northern Light Health plans 2 new hospitals

Northern Light Health plans to replace two century-old hospitals with modern facilities, the Brewer, Maine-based health system said.



4. UT Health San Antonio breaks on $430M research hospital

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio began construction March 29 of its $430 million, 144-bed specialty and research hospital.

5. Geisinger, Acadia to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare have formed a joint venture to build and operate two inpatient behavioral health hospitals in Pennsylvania, the organizations said March 30.

6. Steward to build Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care will break ground this summer on a hospital in St. George, Utah, the 35-hospital network said March 24.

More articles on capital projects:

9 hospital construction projects worth $1B+

Deborah Heart & Lung Center to embark on $100M capital upgrade

Cincinnati's UC Health advances $251M Clifton campus modernization project

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.