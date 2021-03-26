Northern Light Health plans 2 new hospitals

Northern Light Health plans to replace two century-old hospitals with modern facilities, the Brewer, Maine-based health system said this week.

Northern Light Health plans to build replacement facilities for Northern Light Blue Hill (Maine) Hospital and Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine.

The new facilities will be on the existing hospital campuses and will include all private patient rooms, 24/7 full-service emergency departments and lab and imaging services.

Construction of both facilities is expected to start in the spring of 2022.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that strong rural hospitals are vital to the communities they serve, and their importance has never been greater," said Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health in a March 23 news release. "Our older facilities were not built for the way that healthcare is provided today, and they will not allow us to meet future standards of care. That's why we believe now is the right time to move forward with plans to strengthen vital healthcare services in Hancock and Piscataquis Counties."

More articles on capital projects:

NewYork-Presbyterian opens 400,000-square-foot surgery center

AdventHealth to invest $400M in West Florida expansions

Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.