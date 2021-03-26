UT Health San Antonio breaks ground next week on $430M research hospital

University of Texas Health San Antonio will begin construction March 29 of its $430 million, 144-bed specialty and research hospital, according to The San Antonio Business Journal.

The eight-story facility will be in the heart of the South Texas Medical Center, an area of more than 900 acres of healthcare-related facilities in San Antonio.

The University of Texas Health Multispecialty and Research Hospital will house clinical trials and treat complex medical conditions.

Construction is expected to take three years.

