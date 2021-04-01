UHS, Mercy Health planning Michigan inpatient psychiatric hospital

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health plan to jointly build a 60-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital in Michigan, the organizations said March 31.

The two said they will work on a joint venture agreement in the next few months.

Havenwyck Hospital, an affiliate of UHS in Auburn Hills, Mich., received a tentative state certificate of need approval March 29 to build the hospital. Pending the final certificate of need approval, construction of the hospital would begin this year and end in spring 2023.

Havenwyck filed for state approval on the project last October.

"We are excited to work together with Mercy Health on the construction of a new facility that will incorporate the latest innovative evidence-based care elements for maximum patient safety," said Diane Henneman, divisional vice president of behavioral health at UHS.

