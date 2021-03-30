Conway Medical Center gets OK to build $160M hospital

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center secured a key approval March 30 to build a hospital in South Carolina's Carolina Forest area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved a certificate of need for Conway Medical Center.

The $160 million hospital will have 50 beds, including six intensive care unit beds. The hospital will also have eight labor and delivery rooms, three operating rooms and a six-bay infusion center.

When the new hospital is built, Conway Medical Center's main hospital campus will be downsized by 50 beds. The medical center expects construction to take three years.

"This is a major win for the Carolina Forest community. We are thrilled DHEC recognizes the importance of what Conway Medical Center will bring to this area in a facility that will be unlike any other in the state," said Bret Barr, president and CEO of Conway Medical Center. "As the first hospital in Horry County, there is no better healthcare system to provide the services so desperately needed in this growing area."

Carolina Forest is between Conway and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

