Steward to build Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care will break ground this summer on a hospital in St. George, Utah, the 35-hospital network said March 24.

The health system said construction of Steward St. George will begin in July, and the facility is expected to open in October 2023.

The hospital will offer a range of medical services, including orthopedics, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery and outpatient care.

"Steward Health Care believes St. George is one of the most exciting communities in the country — poised for exponential growth — and we are more than ready to grow with it," said Ralph de la Torre, MD, chairman and CEO of Steward. "By expanding our footprint in Utah, we’ll bring our vision for high-quality, affordable, community healthcare to more patients."

When the new hospital is complete, Steward will operate six hospitals in Utah.

Steward hasn't released details about the cost of the project or its size.

