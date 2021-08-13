10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. UPMC can build hospital near competitor, court rules

Pittsburgh-based UPMC can now build a hospital near its competitor after a Pennsylvania appellate court overturned a zoning board ruling, according to court documents.

2. New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif.

3. Loma Linda University Medical Center opens $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center moved patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8.

4. AdventHealth buys theme park for $32M, plans redevelopment

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has acquired The Holy Land Experience theme park in Orlando, Fla., for $32 million.

5. BayCare to move forward with $326M replacement hospital

BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla., is moving forward with plans to build a $326 million replacement hospital for Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital.

6. Catholic Health secures approval to build New York hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health received approval to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

7. South Carolina's fastest-growing county to get 36-bed hospital

Tidelands Health got state approval to build a 36-bed hospital in Horry County, the Murrells Inlet, S.C.-based health system said July 27.

8. McLeod Health gets approval to build 48-bed hospital

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health received approval to build a 48-bed, four-story hospital in South Carolina, the system announced July 27.

9. Texas Children's plans $201M expansion

Texas Children's Pavilion for Women is planning a $201 million expansion in Houston, the organization said July 26.

10. Sanford to open clinic where Altru wants to expand

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening a clinic in Devils Lake, N.D., the same city where Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System wants to expand.