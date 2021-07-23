Sanford to open clinic where Altru wants to expand

Sanford Health is opening a clinic in Devils Lake, N.D., the same city where Altru Health System wants to expand.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford announced plans for the clinic July 23, according to the Gerald Forks Herald. The clinic will house a lab and imaging services, as well as family medicine, cardiology, dermatology and physical therapy, according to the report.

The news comes as Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health approached CHI St. Alexius Health about purchasing its 25-bed critical access hospital in Devils Lake. Altru Health said it is interested in buying or partnering with the CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital to expand services and strengthen healthcare in the area.