Tenet Florida hospital plans revamped campus

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare’s Palm Beach Health Network is planning a revamped campus for its Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Palm Beach Health Network has launched a long-term strategic partnership with real estate investment firm Easton Street Capital to create a center of excellence on the existing hospital campus, according to a Feb. 19 health system news release.

The project includes constructing a new Good Samaritan Medical Center behind the current building. Once the new hospital is operational, the existing facility will be demolished and the site redeveloped as part of the project, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

Good Samaritan Medical Center plans to enhance services in advanced cardiac care, cancer care, neurosciences and surgical capabilities. The broader development is expected to include a longevity and wellness center, workforce and market-rate housing, community wellness amenities and a pedestrian-focused environment.

The initiative will modernize Good Samaritan Medical Center and integrate it into a broader mixed-use development focused on healthcare, longevity and wellness. The project also includes plans to establish a dedicated nonprofit foundation to support the center’s clinical mission and programs.

The foundation will fund medical research and education, patient education and access to care, and programs to develop and attract clinical talent, according to the release.

Cost details for the project were not immediately available. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.