Cleveland Clinic to build 200-bed hospital, ASC in Florida

Cleveland-based Cleveland Clinic is expanding its Florida footprint with plans to build a $500 million, 200-bed hospital in West Palm Beach, marking its 24th hospital systemwide.

The new hospital is expected to open at the end of 2029 and will significantly increase the system’s presence in Palm Beach County, according to a Feb. 22 news release.

In advance of the hospital’s opening, Cleveland Clinic plans to open a new outpatient center and ambulatory surgery center at 15 CityPlace in November 2027. The facility will nearly quadruple the size of the system’s current facility in the area.

The 200-bed hospital aims to expand emergency care capacity and provide access to specialized inpatient and outpatient services in the growing region. The facility will operate as a technologically advanced academic medical center integrated with the broader Cleveland Clinic health system.

“This milestone reflects the power of partnership,” Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said “Our vision is to build the hospital of the future — a technologically advanced academic medical center that is part of the larger Cleveland Clinic health system.”

Conor Delaney, MD, president of Cleveland Clinic’s Florida market, said the expansion represents a long-term investment in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

“The ability to deliver exceptional emergency care and complex outpatient and inpatient care close to where people live and work can be life-changing,” Dr. Delaney said. “This hospital represents a long-term investment in the health and safety of Palm Beach County, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time, backed by Cleveland Clinic’s expertise.”

The health system has launched an active fundraising campaign tied to the project and has raised more than $180 million to date.