Altru Health System wants to buy North Dakota hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., has approached CHI St. Alexius Health about purchasing its 25-bed critical access hospital in Devils Lake, N.D., according to the Devils Lake Journal.

Altru Health System said it is interested in buying or partnering with the CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital to expand services and strengthen healthcare in the area.

Steven Weiser, MD, president of Altru Health, told the Journal that it approached CHI to discuss a possible sale or deal in which Devils Lake would buy the hospital and have Altru manage it.

"Altru wants the CHI communities to continue to grow," Dr. Weiser said. "Buying the hospital would be one of the options of how we could see that happening, but it is not the only way."

