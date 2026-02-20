St. Jude plans $810M research center

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital plans to build an $810 million research center on its main hospital campus.

The facility will be the organization’s second advanced research center and is expected to be completed in 2029, a hospital spokesperson said in a Feb. 20 statement shared with Becker’s. The 17-story, 865,000-square-foot center will include 130 lab spaces on 13 floors.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to invest in infrastructure that will expand our capacity to find cures and save children,” the spokesperson said. “… [It] will complement the life-saving work of our Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center.”

The existing research center is a 625,000-square-foot facility and part of St. Jude’s multiyear, $11.5 billion strategic plan.