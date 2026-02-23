UNC Health seeks bed count increases at 2 hospitals

Smithfield, N.C.-based UNC Health Johnston is seeking state approval to expand bed capacity at two of its hospitals and to add a freestanding PET scanner.

The system has proposed adding 35 acute care beds to UNC Health Johnston-Clayton (N.C.) and 28 acute care beds to UNC Health Johnston-Smithfield (N.C.), according to certificate-of-need proposals filed Feb. 16 with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The Clayton expansion would include 31 medical-surgical beds and four postpartum beds. The $13.5 million project would be fully operational by July 1, 2028. The Smithfield expansion would include 24 med-surg beds and four ICU beds. The $62.6 million project is expected to be operational July 1, 2029, pending approval.

UNC Health Johnston has also proposed adding a freestanding PET scanner in the medical mall across from UNC Health Johnston-Smithfield. The project is estimated to cost $6.6 million.

The proposed expansions aim to meet growing demand, a health system spokesperson said in a Feb. 23 statement shared with Becker’s.

“UNC Health Johnston has proposed additional expansions at its Clayton and Smithfield hospitals to keep up with increasing demand in one of the state’s fastest-growing counties,” the spokesperson said. “We believe the latest plans, combined with previously approved expansion projects, will ensure that UNC Health Johnston will be prepared to treat residents in Johnston County and beyond.”

The state approved UNC Health Johnston’s application for 12 new beds at its Smithfield campus in August 2024. The system also won an appeal in September 2024 to add 12 acute care beds at its Clayton campus.